Can Nathan Saliba replace Ismaël Koné? Is Alphonso Davies ready? Jesse Marsch faces biggest test yet - Five Keys to Canada vs Switzerland

VANCOUVER — Last Thursday's 6-0 win over Qatar came in the highest-stakes match Canadian men's soccer have ever played. It doesn't get any smaller from there and, arguably, Wednesday's clash with Switzerland at BC Place is even bigger.

The vibes have been high for the Canadian Men's National Team this week in training despite moving forward on the pitch without key midfielder and locker-room presence Ismaël Koné, who suffered a heartbreaking broken leg against Qatar.

While Canada dealt with a tremendous win that didn't feel like one after the final whistle, there's a beaming confidence within the group. On Saturday, they got the chance to reset with a day off and a family barbecue. They will have Koné's presence throughout the rest of the tournament as he begins his recovery after surgery.

The stakes are massive Wednesday as Canada look to build on the country's first men's World Cup win and secure the top spot in Group B. Winning the group is the only way Canada can play more home matches, with a second-place finish sending them stateside for the remainder of the tournament.

As high as the stakes are, the scenarios are simple. Win or draw, and the CanMNT will play the Round of 32 in Vancouver, with the potential to host a Round of 16 match as well. Lose, and it's most likely a trip to Los Angeles to face South Korea.

Here, GOAL takes a look at five keys to the match as Canada search for what they need.