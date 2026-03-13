Nathan De Cat: Anderlecht's towering teen midfielder set for a big-money transfer as Bayern Munich & more circle

Following in the footsteps of club academy graduates Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, De Cat is shining for the Belgian giants in his first full season at senior level, catching the eye with a string of imperious performances in the middle of the park that belie his tender years. He's been so good that he could well be pushing for an unlikely seat on the plane to the upcoming World Cup with the Red Devils.

Indeed, it could be a huge summer for the teenager; he is set to enter the final year of his contract, and with no signs that a renewal is imminent, it's likely that Anderlecht will be forced to sell their prized asset for a cut-price fee to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.

De Cat's breakthrough campaign has drummed up plenty of transfer interest, including from the Bundesliga's big hitters and the Premier League. Here's why the midfielder is generating so much excitement...