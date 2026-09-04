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'We all suffered!' - Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund aims BRUTAL dig at Ruben Amorim after nightmare Man Utd spell
Hojlund reflects on Old Trafford struggles
The Denmark international permanently departed Manchester United this summer, joining Napoli in a £38 million deal following a successful loan spell in Italy. Hojlund initially arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in 2023 for a hefty £72m fee, but ultimately failed to consistently meet the sky-high expectations in the Premier League.
Despite an encouraging debut campaign where he finished as the club's top scorer and lifted the FA Cup under Erik ten Hag, his fortunes quickly nose-dived. Amorim's arrival in November 2024 sparked a severe downturn in Hojlund's output, with the forward managing just eight goals in 40 appearances under the Portuguese boss.
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'We all suffered' under Amorim
Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Hojlund defended his early days in Manchester before detailing the steep decline following the managerial change. He pointed to a drastic tactical shift as the catalyst for the team's dismal run of form.
"I don’t think anything specific went wrong. I arrived at a club with a manager. It was a difficult year, with a lot of injuries, but we won the FA Cup, and I was the top scorer," Hojlund explained. "Then we went through a difficult period and Amorim arrived, an excellent coach but with a different style of play. The team had to adapt, and it was complicated. We all suffered."
The 23-year-old also highlighted the fine margins of his United career, pointing to their narrow 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham. "My first year was a success; the second was not," he continued. "But I played in the Europa League final. If we had won, it would have been a different story. That’s football. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it goes badly, but I’m very happy to have played for the club I dreamed of as a child."
Crowded out of Manchester
Hojlund's fate in England was effectively sealed by a massive squad overhaul orchestrated by INEOS. The arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha pushed the Dane down the pecking order, leading to his initial loan move to Naples for the 2025-26 campaign.
Amorim, who was sacked in January 2026 after recording the worst win rate of any United manager in Premier League history, previously justified the departure. Speaking in late 2025, he admitted he could not guarantee the striker sufficient minutes.
"We need two strikers, and sometimes I prefer players who can cover multiple positions," Amorim stated. "Imagine telling Rasmus he’ll only play when Ben [Sesko] is absent; that’s impossible to manage in a dressing room. That’s why developing young players from the academy is so important."
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Serie A revenge mission?
Hojlund will now look to build on the impressive 15-goal haul he managed during his initial loan spell at Napoli, firmly establishing himself as a premier marksman in Serie A. Ironically, his quest for Italian domestic success will pit him directly against his former tormentor.
Amorim has since taken the reins at AC Milan, setting the stage for a mouth-watering tactical clash this season. Hojlund will undoubtedly be desperate to exact some personal revenge on the pitch when Napoli and Milan cross paths.
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