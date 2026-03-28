USWNT star Naomi Girma sets 'must win every game' challenge to Chelsea team-mates as they aim to keep slim WSL title hopes alive

The Blues return to league action this Sunday against Aston Villa following a grueling run of fixtures that included a League Cup triumph and a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. With the margin for error effectively zero, the London side knows that any slip-up could mathematically end their pursuit of the WSL trophy, where they currently sit in third place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City and just one point behind second-placed Manchester United.

Sonia Bompastor’s side currently finds themselves in a position where consistency is the only currency that matters. Despite the distractions of continental competition, the focus remains firmly on securing three points at Kingsmeadow to maintain pressure on the league leaders.