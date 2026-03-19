The controversy currently engulfing the national teams of Morocco and Senegal over the much-debated Africa Cup of Nations final – won on the pitch by Mané and his teammates but officially awarded to Morocco in recent days – shows no sign of abating. Following the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the title to Morocco by default, Senegal has decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, but the sanctions imposed by CAF itself are also dominating the headlines.
AFP
Translated by
Morocco-Senegal dispute: sanctions for both teams, but their World Cup participation is not thought to be at risk
THE IMPACT ON THE WORLD CUP
According to RMC Sport, the dispute between Morocco and Senegal will not affect the World Cup or the two national teams’ participation in the tournament. Both federations have been handed heavy sanctions by the CAF Disciplinary Committee, but these will only apply to competitions organised by CAF itself. The sanctions therefore apply to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, not the upcoming World Cup.
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