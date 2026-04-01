Morocco’s coach: No one is like Brazil… and this is my take on Senegal’s celebrations

Mohamed Wahbi, the Moroccan national team coach, expressed his delight at the victory over Paraguay in a friendly match in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, whilst downplaying the significance of Senegal’s celebrations following their victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Moroccan national team secured a 2-1 friendly victory over their Paraguayan counterparts in a match held on Tuesday evening in the French city of Lens.
The victory comes just days after a draw with Ecuador in another friendly match held in the Spanish capital, Madrid.
Morocco are preparing to compete in the World Cup in Group C, which includes Brazil, Haiti and Scotland.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Wahbi addressed a number of issues, notably the course of the Paraguay match, Brazil – their main rivals at the World Cup – and Senegal’s celebration of the African title despite the case still being pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
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