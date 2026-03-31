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Morgan Rogers warned against transfer to Man Utd ‘graveyard’ as Aston Villa playmaker is also told why he should avoid Chelsea
Long-term contract and England spot: Rogers' rise at Villa Park
Villa have no need to consider a sale as they have Rogers tied to a contract through to 2031. Those terms are helping to keep his asking price as high as possible. It has been suggested that a nine-figure sum would need to be tabled in order for exit discussions to be considered.
A number of teams are said to be mulling over whether such numbers would make sense to their respective causes, with there still plenty of potential in Rogers’ game to be unlocked. He may yet be given the chance to fill England’s No.10 berth - ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham - at the 2026 World Cup.
Having seen his stock soar with the Villans, on the back of leaving Manchester City for a spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Rogers has been told why he has no need to consider a change of scenery.
Admiring glances are said to have been shot in his direction from Old Trafford, but inconsistency has been an issue for Manchester United across several seasons and not everybody is convinced that the Red Devils - who now sit third in the Premier League table - are back on the right track.
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Transfer questions Rogers will be asking of Aston Villa
Saunders fits into that category, with the former Villa striker telling PariuriX.com of unwelcome transfer rumours: “Morgan Rogers is class. For a big man he really travels well with the ball and he is good in tight areas. He always keeps the ball and gets out of difficult situations and he can score goals as well.
“Honestly, I don't think Rogers should go anywhere, but I can imagine the conversations when Unai Emery calls him in. Rogers is asking Emery who Aston Villa are planning on signing. He will say, ‘if you want me to stay, who are we signing? Are we shopping in Lidl or an expensive store?’
“You need the players if they want to take the next step. Their hands have been tied to their backs with Financial Fair Play, but the owners have to sign players if they want to reach the next level. Why didn't they sign Julian Alvarez? They need players like that. Why are they not signing the best players in the world?
“They are playing three times a week and the squad has done exceptionally well, and it wasn't really expected, but they should do even more.”
Rogers advised to shun Man Utd and Chelsea
Saunders added on why Rogers should steer clear of the heavyweight outfits that would reportedly like to welcome his skill set onto their books: “Man United and Chelsea are being mentioned with Rogers, but Aston Villa are better than both of them. I wouldn't recommend him joining them. We have seen what is happening when you are moving to Man United. It is like a graveyard.
“It looks like they are going in the right direction, and they have gotten rid of a lot of the players with a bad attitude, but they had to hit rock bottom before doing so. Now, they can sign players who want to play when it is cold.”
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Would Man Utd target Rogers if Fernandes moves on?
United have announced that Brazil international Casemiro will be severing ties with them as a free agent this summer. Questions are also being asked of whether club captain Bruno Fernandes could be lured to the Saudi Pro League by lucrative offers from the Middle East.
If the Portuguese were to move on, then the likes of Rogers would undoubtedly register on the Red Devils’ recruitment radar. United are believed to have money to spend this summer, but it would take some serious negotiation skills to tempt Villa into parting with their most creative influence - especially if they are also able to wrap up Champions League qualification this season through their top-flight standing or a Europa League triumph.