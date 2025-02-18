More trophies for Messi! All three of Lionel’s sons become Weston Cup champions as Inter Miami star's wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares heartwarming family photo from Florida event
Lionel Messi has seen more trophies added to the collection in his household, with all three of the Argentine’s sons claiming titles with Inter Miami.
- Argentine is most decorated player in history
- Ready to chase down more honours in 2025
- Sons already have their hands on trophies