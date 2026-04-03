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More than Alexander Isak? Harry Kane told £500m transfer fee would be ‘worth it’ after big billing from Bayern Munich bosses
When does Kane's contract at Bayern expire?
Bundesliga champions Bayern have their talismanic No.9 tied to a contract through to 2027. They have seen him rewrite the record books while plundering 133 goals through 136 appearances. Kane is already the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham and the Three Lions.
Having lifted his trophy curse in Germany, the evergreen 32-year-old is in the process of chasing down more major honours with club and country. He is eyeing Champions League glory in 2026, ahead of another World Cup campaign over the summer.
If he were to land either, or potentially both of those titles, then a serious claim would be staked for Ballon d’Or recognition. With that standing in the global game taken into account, it comes as no surprise to find that Bayern are trying to put fresh terms in place.
They have no intention of inviting offers for Kane, but honorary president Hoeness has told kicker - having seen Swedish frontman Isak become the most expensive player in British football when leaving Newcastle for Liverpool in 2025: “It was a bit of a risk [spending €100m on him in 2023]. But he's played incredibly well for us in recent years. If we consider the price-performance ratio, I'd say €150m. But then you see that Alexander Isak of Liverpool cost €150m (£131m/$173m). If he's worth €150m, then Harry is worth €250m (£218m/$289m).”
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How much would Kane be worth in the transfer market?
Those figures may be slightly exaggerated, but there is no denying Kane’s value to any given cause - considering the remarkable numbers that he continues to post. Former Spurs team-mate Friedel believes one of the greatest goal-getters in history could be considered a priceless commodity.
Asked about Hoeness’ valuation and whether Kane would be worth £200m-plus, Friedel - speaking via Gambling.com, who rank top UK online casinos - told GOAL: “Yeah, £300m, £400m, £500m! I'd say the guy, he's a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant player. But more importantly, as he's getting older, he's a brilliant guy.
“There's nothing bad that I can or would ever say about the guy. And if anyone ever would, then I would be one of the first on the hill to defend him because he's brilliant, really. If a team wanted him and whatever they could afford, he’s worth it. That’s how I view Harry Kane.”
Will Kane sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena?
Kane has seen a return to the Premier League speculated on, where he could chase down Alan Shearer’s all-time goal record, while interest is said to be held by teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.
The man himself has offered no indication that he is looking for a new challenge. He said back in November 2025: "The move has been one of the best decisions in my life. I've loved every moment of it. To experience a new league, to experience a team like Bayern Munich and to have these European nights, have the the atmosphere in the German league and to surround myself in different cultures with different players - I think has been a great step in my career.”
He added on potentially prolonging his association with Bundesliga heavyweights: “I'm quite open to staying longer. With the way we are right now and the way we're playing, I feel like we're one of the best teams in Europe. So I don't look at any other team and feel I want to go there to improve.
“I'm sure there'll be some discussions over the next couple of months on the future and on what Bayern want to do. I'm really happy here though, and I can't see anything changing in the near future.”
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Injury update: Kane in fitness race to face Real Madrid
Kane has been nursing a knock of late, with Thomas Tuchel opting to give the 78-goal England star no minutes during recent friendly clashes with Uruguay and Japan - with any unnecessary gambles on his fitness being avoided.
He has been ruled out of a meeting with Freiburg on Saturday, as Bayern return to domestic action, but could be ready for the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid next Tuesday.