AFP
'Monumental' Lionel Messi fully fit for Argentina's World Cup opener as Emi Martinez & Julian Alvarez updates also given by Lionel Scaloni
Defending champions receive major boost
The Albiceleste head into their Group J curtain-raiser riding a formidable wave of momentum, having secured seven consecutive victories in the build-up to the tournament. Previous anxieties regarding Messi's mild hamstring strain, Alvarez's ankle trouble, and a fractured ring finger for goalkeeper Martinez have completely dissipated. Scaloni reported a clean bill of health across his 26-man squad, with only veteran defender Nicolas Tagliafico requiring a final monitoring session before the line-up is officially finalised.
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Scaloni preaches 'calm' ahead of Algeria game
Addressing the immense global pressure and expectations weighing on his star-studded squad, Scaloni urged for perspective while praising his iconic captain's enduring impact and delivering positive squad availability updates.
He stated: "Calm because it's just a game of football. We have the experience of the last World Cup, the first game is not fundamental. It's important, but it doesn't end with the first game.
"We are good, we are calm. We are facing a good team with good players. But we are calm, we are arriving at a good moment. Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines.
"From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well.
"Emiliano is okay, Emiliano is available for tomorrow, if he does the same thing he did yesterday and the day before I think he will play ... Julian had an ankle problem but his recovery has been good and for tomorrow he is available and an option."
Squad depth presents selection headache
With his core stars cleared to play, the Argentina boss admitted that selecting a balanced starting eleven remains an incredibly difficult task due to the sheer abundance of elite talent at his disposal. Scaloni added: "I've always had difficulty [creating the starting 11] because of the quality of the players on the national team, beyond if we have an injured player which is not the case now.
"There are no injured players. We will just monitor the case of Nico Tagliafico, if he joins the team for training but in principle all players are available. I never had an inconvenience making the team. The inconvenience I did have was leaving behind great players, but equilibrium is principle. We play with 11 and we try to find equilibrium, so someone is left out but we are good."
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Stern defensive test awaits holders
Argentina must break down a highly resilient Algeria side that carries a formidable 393-minute clean-sheet streak into this Group J opener. This initial test will provide an immediate examination of the reigning world champions' attacking fluency before their campaign progresses against Austria and Jordan, making a cohesive opening victory absolutely paramount to establishing early tournament dominance.
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