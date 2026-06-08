Mohamed Salah’s former team-mate blasts ‘disgusting’ criticism of Egyptian superstar - with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed for comments he would never say face-to-face

The Croatian defender did not hold back when addressing the comments made by Liverpool legend Carragher, who had previously accused Salah of selfishness. Lovren suggested that Carragher’s criticisms were more about television ratings than genuine tactical analysis, and challenged the former centre-back to be more direct with the players he critiques.

Lovren added: "He's being really heavily criticised. Some pundits do it just to attract attention, maybe because they haven't succeeded in other areas of their lives, so now they need to perform well... especially Carragher, he says whatever he wants. I always said he should tell him this to his face, say all these things to Mo to his face. He'll never say that. Because I know he never will, because he never said it to me. He's talked badly about me too, but he never said that to me anyway. You know, he's just performing on TV and he gets paid for it, so he needs to perform this way."



