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Yosua Arya

‘Superstar’ question casts doubt over Mohamed Salah joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - with alternative Saudi Pro League landing spot mooted for Liverpool icon

Transfers
M. Salah
Liverpool
Premier League
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad
C. Ronaldo

As Mohamed Salah prepares to bid farewell to the Premier League, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as the most likely destination for the 33-year-old. While Al-Nassr remains a financial powerhouse in the region, questions have been raised about how the Egyptian would fit alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon has previously called for more investment in the squad, but there are doubts whether he would want another global superstar sharing the spotlight in Riyadh.

  • Joint decision paves way for Anfield exit

    The bombshell announcement that Salah will leave Liverpool this summer was a mutual agreement between the player and the club. This strategic move allows the Reds to reallocate significant wages toward fresh attacking talent, while the 33-year-old gains the flexibility to negotiate a massive financial package as a free agent. By confirming his departure before the season's end, the Egyptian icon has provided the Anfield faithful with a clear window to celebrate his legendary career. But, it will also make clubs around the world ready to fight for his signature.

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    Ronaldo factor clouds Al-Nassr move

    While the Saudi Pro League is the primary destination, a move to Al-Nassr is shrouded in doubt due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports. Despite the Portuguese icon calling for more recruitment, questions remain over whether he wants another global superstar sharing the spotlight in Riyadh.

    Internal squad dynamics make the move a complicated prospect for the PIF-controlled club. According to reports, other big Saudi clubs may offer an easier fit for Salah, as competition for his signature intensifies among the league's elite clubs.

  • Al-Ittihad emerge as the leading candidates

    Al-Ittihad appear to be the most logical landing spot if Salah heads to the Middle East. The club is desperate for a marquee name to replace Karim Benzema and has a long-standing interest in the winger, having seen a £150 million offer rejected by Liverpool in 2023.

    Alternatively, Major League Soccer remains a viable option for the forward. With Lionel Messi transforming the league's profile, Salah may view a stint in the United States as a way to grow his global brand before a potential final move to the Saudi top flight later in his career.

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    Liverpool's plan for life after Salah

    Arne Slot’s future at Anfield is not expected to be impacted by Salah's departure, with the head coach focused on a potential multi-trophy finish to the season. The club’s recruitment team is already working on a succession plan, though they are reportedly not looking for a direct "like-for-like" replacement for the record-breaking Egyptian. Instead, the Reds are expected to target a player who can integrate into a revamped forward line alongside the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. The goal is to find a profile that fits the evolving tactical system under Slot, rather than simply hunting for another right-sided, left-footed goalscorer.