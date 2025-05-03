Mohamed Salah's chase for records: Liverpool icon out to complete greatest-ever Premier League campaign after wrapping up the title

The Egyptian King has racked up 28 goals and 18 assists this season alone and he's not done yet...

Lifting team trophies is what motivates Mohamed Salah. He wouldn't have signed a new contract with Liverpool otherwise. There was more money to be made in the Middle East but more glory on offer on Merseyside. As he said after Liverpool claimed a record-equalling 20th title last weekend, "All teams win games but, in the end, there's only one champion - that's what history remembers."

However, Salah is very clearly and quite justifiably proud of the pivotal role he played in his side's success. Amid the wild scenes of celebration at Anfield sparked by Sunday's 5-1 rout of Spurs, the Egyptian even revealed that he told Arne Slot before the start of the season that a reduction in his defensive duties would result in an increase in his offensive output. "I am glad that I did that," Salah told Sky Sports. "The manager listened and now you can see the numbers."

Indeed, this season's haul of 28 goals and 18 assists would suggest that, at 32, Salah is arguably playing as well as ever before. He has broken a plethora of records over the past nine months, and, having just extended his stay at Liverpool until 2027, could easily end up smashing several more...