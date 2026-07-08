MLS announce full All Star Game roster, with Evander and Tim Ream joining Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min in loaded squad

The fan vote yielded a strong squad, but the additional selections have rounded it out with what appears to be the best of the league. Dean Smith, who will coach the side, selected two of his Charlotte FC players. He also added FC Cincinnati star Evander, San Diego's Anders Dreyer, Nashville's Sam Surridge and Dallas' Petar Musa.

Nashville lead the way with four selections after starting the season with a 10-1-3 record. They are atop the Supporters' Shield standings with three months remaining in the regular season.