'Back after 14 years!' – What you need to know as Millwall and West Ham clash in 100th derby

Millwall host West Ham United at The Den on 19 September 2026, renewing one of English football's most intense rivalries after a 14-year absence. The Championship fixture marks the 100th official meeting between the East and South East London clubs, who last met in February 2012.

Across their 99 previous encounters, Millwall hold a narrow edge with 38 wins to West Ham's 34, alongside 27 draws.

Separated by the River Thames, the clash represents a fierce battle for territorial pride and working-class identity.