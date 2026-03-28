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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan: Will the full attacking line-up feature against Napoli? From Leao’s return to Gimenez’s determination, here’s what we’re hearing about Allegri’s team selection

AC Milan
SSC Napoli vs AC Milan
SSC Napoli
Serie A
M. Allegri
R. Leao
C. Nkunku
S. Gimenez
N. Fuellkrug
C. Pulisic

For the first time this season, the Rossoneri manager will have a full-strength attack at his disposal.

The opportunity Massimiliano Allegri has been waiting for seems to be just around the corner. Whilst the nation’s attention is focused on Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy – awaiting the play-off final against Bosnia to see if, finally, after 12 years, the Azzurri will manage to return to the World Cup finals – we must not forget that, following the international break, Serie A faces one of the most decisive rounds in this final stretch of the season: Easter Sunday will be dedicated to the big match between Inter and Roma, whilst the following day – Easter Monday – all eyes will be on the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the big clash between Napoli and Milan.

And at the Rossoneri, the Livorno-born manager’s focus is already at its peak, given that this will be a decisive match in the Champions League race and could truly determine who is the real challenger to Inter in the still-long road to the Scudetto.

Allegri, however, will be able to count on a weapon for the big clash in Campania that he has not yet been able to use at all this season.

  • A FULL-SCALE ATTACK?

    For the first time all season, in fact, Milan could have their entire attacking line-up at their disposal: Leao, Gimenez, Pulisic, Nkunku and Fullkrug. Thanks to the arrival of the German number 9 – whose future appears to lie far from Milan – in January, and the long-term injury that has kept the Mexican number 7 sidelined, the Milan manager will now find himself, when training resumes at Milanello this Wednesday, with all his attacking players fully available, thus giving Allegri the chance to choose who to entrust with the two starting spots in his 3-5-2 formation (barring a tactical switch to a 4-3-3 from the outset) for the crucial match in Naples.

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  • LEAO IS WORKING TO BE THERE

    But let’s take it one step at a time and proceed in order.

    The first point, and probably the trickiest one, concerns Rafael Leão’s condition. The Portuguese number 10, following a consultation with a specialist in Portugal, has flown back to his homeland to follow a specific, personalised recovery programme alongside a team of trainers, with the aim of returning to full fitness as soon as possible and being ready for the match in Naples after missing the last home fixture at San Siro against Torino.

    The Portuguese striker, who has been plagued for months by discomfort in his right adductor and groin pain, has really gritted his teeth to be of service to the Rossoneri cause, and the international break – during which he was dropped from the Portugal squad as he was physically unable to play – coincided with the chance to enjoy a brief break to recharge his batteries, overcome any physical issues and give his all for this final stretch of the season with Milan.

    The club at Via Aldo Rossi is monitoring its player from afar and expects him, as planned, to return to training on Wednesday afternoon – given the three days’ rest granted by Allegri – at Milanello. Everything will depend on next week, but if his recovery goes well, Leao is in contention for a starting place at the Maradona, otherwise his availability will remain uncertain until the last minute.

    They will proceed with caution, but all parties hope to come together to send a clear signal to the league, to the end of the season and to a future that is set to remain Rossoneri, resuming those initial talks to renew the contract due to expire on 30 June 2028.

  • GIMENEZ'S CHANCE

    For Allegri, fielding a full-strength attack depends in part on Santiago Gimenez’s fitness and the progress of his recovery. El Bebote, who returned to the pitch for a few minutes against Torino after finally shaking off the ankle problems that forced him to undergo surgery and keep him sidelined for months, is keen to reclaim his place at Milan and be 100% fit for the home World Cup.

    There is a positive atmosphere throughout the Rossoneri camp and the Mexican is certain to be called up for the match against Napoli. The Rossoneri manager seems to have clear ideas about him, ideas that have also emerged from the initial tests over the last few days – including a friendly against Milan Futuro – in which the former Feyenoord player stepped up and showed good form.

    Over the coming days at Milanello, he will continue his training programme to achieve a full recovery and, who knows, perhaps even put his manager in a difficult position regarding the selections he will have to make for the match against Antonio Conte’s side.

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  • PULISIC IS THE ONLY ONE WHO ISN'T IN DOUBT

    But whilst two potential uncertainties will be resolved over the coming week, Allegri has one thing crystal clear ahead of the match in Naples: Christian Pulisic. The American forward – who is expected to feature in the evening friendly against Belgium, alongside teammates Saelemaekers and De Winter – is, in all likelihood, the only player certain to start the match at the Maradona Stadium from the first minute.

    But for the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund player himself, the upcoming match is an important opportunity that should not be underestimated: at San Siro, against Torino, he returned to providing an assist for Milan this season, but his goal drought has lasted throughout 2026, with his last goal scored at home in the 3-0 win over Verona on 28 December.

    Pulisic wants to get back on the scoresheet and put this barren spell – characterised by not a single goal – behind him, and the chance presented by a big match like the one against Napoli is too good to miss.

  • NKUNKU LOOKING TO MAKE A COMEBACK, FULLKRUG LAGS BEHIND IN THE LINE-UP

    Finally, currently further down the pecking order, are Cristopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug.

    As things stand, the pair will start on the bench, but they could capitalise on Leao’s potential absence to vie for a starting spot alongside Pulisic. The two forwards are expected to make a significant impact in this final stretch of the season, ahead of a transfer window that could almost certainly see the German’s contract not renewed and the Frenchman on the list of potential departures.

    Allegri’s plan is to keep them as options to be brought on during matches to change the system or tactical approach, but much will depend on their physical condition following this international break and on the state Leao is in when he returns to the Carnago Training Centre.

  • THE AVAILABLE OPTIONS

    Essentially, what will Allegri’s line-up be against Napoli?

    There are essentially two possible routes: if Leao is fit, he will start alongside Pulisic, replicating the tactical system used at the Olimpico against Lazio, in an attempt to send out a strong message; if, however, the Portuguese player’s condition is not such that he can start in the attacking duo, the American’s partner will be one of Gimenez, Nkunku or Fullkrug, with the latter two possibly favoured over the Mexican, who may not yet have the stamina for a full 90 minutes.

Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL