Milan: rising star Comotto shines for Spezia; his market value has risen by 80%

Comotto is thriving in Serie B: he is the only under-18 player to have increased his market value

Christian Comotto is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge from the current Serie B season. A talented player with real character, the 2008-born midfielder – who is owned by Milan and currently on loan at Spezia – is enjoying a season of the very highest standard. Under Donadoni, he has become a first-team regular for the Ligurian side and is gaining valuable professional experience, which will prove invaluable as he looks to the next stage of his career.