Milan: Rabiot in, Musah out this summer – we can’t cut corners or take a hit-and-miss approach, especially when it comes to the centre-forward

This is precisely why we need a high-quality transfer window and, above all, to listen to the manager, who has already made it clear that he wants players who are ready and experienced.

To sum it up: more Rabiot and less Musah. He is absolutely right about this: it is much easier to try and win if you have players of the Frenchman’s calibre and experience in the team, rather than youngsters like the American. Nothing against the latter, but it is a good example: they are two snapshots of two opposing philosophies. Allegri’s is a winning one.

The club must try to accommodate him by providing a better squad than the one currently in place. This year, Milan are second thanks to a very good overall performance, but who were the driving forces on the pitch? Maignan, Rabiot and Modric: the three strongest and most experienced players, and not by chance.