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Milan, Leao’s recent days: from his clash with Allegri to his confrontation with Pulisic, here’s what’s going on

The Olimpico was, once again, the scene of Leao’s discontent: the controversy surrounding his substitution for Fullkrug is bound to have repercussions

Taking a substitution badly isn’t a crime, but there are right and wrong ways to leave the pitch. Leao’s reaction in the 67th minute when he was substituted for Fullkrug was detrimental to the team, both because it cost them crucial minutes in their attempt to turn the result around, and because it contributed to making his own team more nervous and anxious. His outburst was so dramatic that even Maignan rushed out of goal to try and calm his teammate down and maintain composure at a delicate moment.

A twist of fate: the Olimpico and Lazio once again became the scene of Leao’s frustration. On 31 August 2024, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao started on the bench following criticism over the defeat to Parma; they did not take part in Fonseca’s cooling-off break. A gesture that smacked of a rift with the manager. 

  • BETWEEN RUOLO AND ALLEGRI

    Whilst Allegri was trying to console Leao with a series of hugs on the touchline, a perplexed Igli Tare was also caught on camera in the stands. On the one hand, Leao’s outburst can be explained by the frustration of a player who wears the Rossoneri colours close to his heart; on the other, one cannot simply brush everything under the carpet. Tomorrow, as training resumes, we can expect a discussion between Max and Rafa, given that their relationship has been very direct and sincere up to now. The Portuguese number 10 will, in all likelihood, offer his apologies to the Livorno-born manager. The tactical aspect will also be key, as the perception is that he is a player who cannot be himself in the role of centre-forward. Last night, at the time of the substitution, the Rossoneri number 10 pleaded with his manager not to take him off because he wanted to return to playing on the wing following the switch to a 4-3-3 formation. A clear, initial sign of frustration after months of being the perfect soldier, even in his interpretation of the new role.
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  • CLARIFICATION WITH PULISIC

    So close, yet so far apart. In Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation, the Leao-Pulisic partnership is struggling to take off, and the statistics speak for themselves: in 2025, Milan lamented the fact that they had never fielded the Leao-Pulisic pairing, only to change their minds later due to their poor performance. Certainly freer from injury worries in 20226, the pair have never scored together: zero goals for Pulisic, whilst Leao has scored against Cagliari (Pulisic was absent), Genoa, Como (Pulisic had not yet come on) and Cremonese (Pulisic had been substituted). 

    The emotional aspect is twice as important at this stage; problems must be resolved so as not to squander what has been achieved so far. Among the upcoming fixtures is also the clash between the Portuguese and Captain America as they look to bounce back from a difficult spell. Leao will try to clear the air with Pulisic after he had told him to get lost because he hadn’t provided the assist on at least two occasions when he had the space to trouble Motta and equalise Isaksen’s goal, which ultimately proved decisive for the victory.

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