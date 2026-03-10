PLAYERS SENT OFF

SUSPENSION FOR ONE ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND A FINE OF

€10,000.00

PEZZELLA Giuseppe (Cremonese): for having, at the end of the match, on the pitch, in an impetuous manner, criticised the referee's performance, addressing disrespectful expressions to the match official.

PLAYERS NOT SENT OFF

SUSPENSION FOR ONE EFFECTIVE MATCH DAY

ESPOSITO Sebastiano (Cagliari): for unsportsmanlike behaviour on the pitch; already on a warning (fifth sanction).

FERGUSON Lewis (Bologna): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).

MASINI Patrizio (Genoa): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).

NDICKA Obite Evan (Roma): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).

RABIOT Adrien (Milan): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).