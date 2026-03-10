Below are the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee after the 28th matchday of Serie A. Of particular note are the decisions regarding the Milan-Inter derby, which ended 1-0: in addition to Adrien Rabiot's suspension, there are also two fines for Milan, a fine for an Inter executive (Dario Baccin, for disrespectfully criticising a refereeing decision by Doveri), and a suspension plus a fine for a Milan coach (Simone Folletti).
DISQUALIFIED PLAYERS
PLAYERS SENT OFF
SUSPENSION FOR ONE ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND A FINE OF
€10,000.00
PEZZELLA Giuseppe (Cremonese): for having, at the end of the match, on the pitch, in an impetuous manner, criticised the referee's performance, addressing disrespectful expressions to the match official.
PLAYERS NOT SENT OFF
SUSPENSION FOR ONE EFFECTIVE MATCH DAY
ESPOSITO Sebastiano (Cagliari): for unsportsmanlike behaviour on the pitch; already on a warning (fifth sanction).
FERGUSON Lewis (Bologna): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).
MASINI Patrizio (Genoa): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).
NDICKA Obite Evan (Roma): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).
RABIOT Adrien (Milan): for improper conduct towards an opponent; already on a warning (fifth sanction).
FINES TO COMPANIES
Fine of €22,000.00: to MILAN for objective liability, for having unjustifiably caused a two-minute delay during the second half; repeated and continued offence.
Fine of €8,000.00: to MILAN for its supporters repeatedly chanting insults at two players from the opposing team during the match; and for shining a laser beam at a player from the opposing team in the 47th minute of the first half; penalty reduced pursuant to Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.
Fine of €3,000.00: to BOLOGNA for its supporters throwing three smoke bombs onto the pitch during the match; penalty reduced pursuant to Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS
Fine of €2,000.00: to GENOA for its supporters throwing a smoke bomb onto the pitch in the 7th minute of the second half; penalty reduced pursuant to Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.
Fine of €2,000.00: to LECCE for its supporters throwing two smoke bombs onto the pitch in the 1st minute of the first half; penalty reduced pursuant to Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b) of the CGS.
EXECUTIVES
NOT EXPELLED
€10,000 FINE
BACCIN Dario (Inter): for repeatedly criticising a referee's decision in an arrogant and disrespectful manner in the changing rooms at the end of the match.
ATHLETIC TRAINERS
SENT OFF
SUSPENSION FOR ONE ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND FINE OF
€5,000.00
FOLLETTI Simone (Milan): for standing up from the additional bench in the 44th minute of the second half and publicly contesting a referee's decision, directing disrespectful comments at the match official.