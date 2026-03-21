Milan: here’s how Leao will be managed ahead of Portugal’s two friendly matches

The one person who strongly disagrees with the idea of sending Leao off to Portugal is Max Allegri himself, who had this to say on television: “We spoke to Rafa and decided it was best for him to sit out today so that he has 20 days to recover,” said Allegri. “The national team? He’s absolutely not fit to play; he needs to do specific training to get back to 100 per cent.”





A view he made even clearer in the post-match press conference: “I believe he’ll be dropped from the squad; I believe they’ve already dropped him. He needs to rest. He deserves thanks for what he’s done so far.”