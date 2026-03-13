Milan are working to secure Europe's best defence: talks are underway regarding Pavlovic's contract renewal

After 28 league games, Milan boast the best defence in Europe’s top five leagues. This is a stark contrast to what we saw last season in particular, when the Rossoneri conceded goals time and again, finishing the campaign having conceded 43 goals (1.13 per game). Despite this, the squad has remained largely unchanged, apart from the swap between Thiaw, sold to Newcastle for over €40 million, and De Winter, who arrived from Genoa for €18 million.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan have conceded just 20 goals in 28 league matches played so far this season. That average of 0.71 puts them top of the table for goals conceded per game among the top five European leagues. Roma had been top until the final matchday, but following their 2-1 defeat in Genoa, they have slipped to fourth place (21 in 28 matches, 0.75 per 90 minutes).