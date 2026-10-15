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Mikel Merino insists Arsenal 'are ready' to win Premier League and Champions League double as midfielder reveals the objective is 'to win everything'
Spanish midfielder targets historic silverware
The Spain international has declared that the Gunners are ready to pair the English top-flight crown with the Champions League trophy as they bid to sweep the board this season. That supreme optimism comes after ending a 22-year wait for the league title last term and opening the new campaign with nine victories from 10 outings across all competitions. Arsenal's sole blemish so far arrived in a shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton, leaving them three points adrift of Manchester City.
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Unbeaten streak fuels continental belief
Tuesday night's convincing victory over Lille made it two wins from two in Europe this season, stretching Arsenal's remarkable winning run in the league phase to 14 matches across nearly two years.
Addressing that form and the squad's ultimate ambition this season, Merino said, as quoted by ESPN, said: "It is an absolutely unbelievable run. We know that we're making history. At the same time, we know how difficult it is to win games, so we give a lot of value and credit to the team for what we're doing.
"The goal and objective is to win the Champions League, to win the Premier League, to win everything. That's what the manager wants. That's what the fans want. That's what we as players want, too."
Agonising Paris setback motivates squad
Last season's painful penalty shoot-out defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has only fuelled the dressing room's determination to finish the job this time around.
Pressed on whether the squad is primed to complete the double this term, Merino replied: "Absolutely. This is our mentality and the aim. We were so, so close last season. That proved to us that we are ready for it. Now it's about details. It's about being present and ready in the right moments, and of course we believe that."
Ahead of next week's trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich, Arsenal received a fitness boost with Martin Zubimendi overcoming an ankle issue picked up in training after the win over Leeds United, though Piero Hincapie sustained a heavier knock at Emirates Stadium.
Delivering an update on the pair, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed: "Zubi is much, much better. Piero is improving, but it looks more significant. I think it will be a matter of weeks [before he is available], but we don't know exactly how many."
- Every Second Media
Testing away trips await champions
The reigning Premier League champions must first turn their attention to a domestic trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend, where Zubimendi is expected to return to contention. Once that assignment is completed, Arteta's men will fly out to Germany for a heavyweight showdown against Bundesliga giants Bayern. That continental clash offers Arsenal the chance to stretch their remarkable winning run in the Champions League group phase to 15 matches.
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