'Certain issues with players' - Mikel Arteta sends pointed message to Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal continue title defence in Aston Villa win

Bukayo Saka's second-half strike ensured Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 win at Villa Park. The Gunners relied on their robust defence to secure the three points, registering their sixth clean sheet in seven league outings stretching back to last season's run-in.

Arteta heavily utilised his bench to manage the tricky away fixture. Eberechi Eze was introduced at half-time for summer signing Christos Tzolis and played a pivotal part in Saka's decisive goal. Mikel Merino, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ezri Konsa also made second-half appearances to help see out the game.

However, Gyokeres remained an unused substitute for the second consecutive league match. The Sweden international similarly failed to get on the pitch against Coventry last week and only featured for 15 minutes during the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.



