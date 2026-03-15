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Mikel Arteta reveals what he told Max Dowman before Arsenal teenager's game-changing appearance in win against Everton
Ten words to change the game
In a game that seemed destined for a frustrating stalemate, Arteta turned to youth to find a breakthrough. The Arsenal manager revealed that he didn't overload Dowman with complex tactical diagrams or defensive duties. Instead, he kept his message brief and full of confidence to inspire the youngster to make history at Emirates Stadium. The victory was sealed in spectacular fashion when Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and 73 days old.
When asked what he told the wonderkid on the touchline, Arteta said: "Go and do your thing and win us the game... I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability, which I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver."
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Arteta's 'gut feeling' pays off
Reflecting on the bold substitution, Arteta said: "Probably in my head I had a gut feeling. Yesterday he was training in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him. Probably because he doesn't seem to be faced by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible."
Gyokeres hails 'unbelievable' team-mate
Dowman's impact was not lost on his team-mates, particularly Gyokeres, who benefitted from the youngster's involvement in the opening goal. The Sweden international, who has been in clinical form, was quick to praise the impact of the academy starlet following the historic solo run that sealed the three points.
"He doesn't seem 16 when he is playing, but he is unbelievable and to see him score a goal like that. You could see all the players celebrating with him. He is amazing, and I am so happy for him," Gyokeres told BBC MOTD.
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What comes next for Arsenal?
The victory provides a massive boost to Arsenal's Premier League title aspirations, especially after Manchester City dropped crucial points by stumbling to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened West Ham. With Dowman's breakout performance adding a thrilling dimension to the squad, Arteta's men will have little time to celebrate as their attention must quickly turn to continental action. Next up, the Gunners will host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, seeking to finish the job at the Emirates after being held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany.
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