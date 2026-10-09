Mikel Arteta issues Declan Rice injury warning as Arsenal boss faces midfield selection headache

Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will take a cautious approach with Rice to protect their star midfielder from a serious injury. The 27-year-old withdrew from the England squad before the international break due to fears over his immense workload.

Rice has played an intense amount of football over the last few seasons. He notably played through a nerve issue in his hamstring during the World Cup, helping Arsenal secure Premier League success and reach the Champions League final.

As domestic football returns, Arteta is wary of pushing his crucial midfielder too hard. The Gunners face Leeds this weekend, but Rice’s participation remains uncertain as the club monitors his physical condition.