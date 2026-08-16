Arsenal manager was full of praise for his players after they secured the first silverware of the season with a convincing win over their title rivals. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard ensured a comfortable afternoon for the North London side, who looked sharp and physically superior throughout the contest. The result marked the biggest margin of victory in a Community Shield final since 2014, leaving City manager Enzo Maresca with plenty of questions to answer ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle, Arteta highlighted the importance of the performance. "I am extremely happy with the performance, and with the win, we talked about the desire that we have to start the season and to show ourselves how much we want it, and I saw a lot of positive things there against a top opponent," the Spaniard explained.

He added: "I think today is down to the preparation we did in pre-season, and the decisions that the boys have taken after the World Cup to make sure they're prepared and wanting to play in this competition. I was very impressed with the manner that we played and the manner that we competed, so that's the standard for us. I'm sure that we're going to be really, really competitive."