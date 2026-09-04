Mikel Arteta snubbed! Gabriel Martinelli aims dig at Arsenal boss in emotional farewell message after record £60m Al-Hilal transfer

Following the official announcement, Martinelli took to social media to bid farewell to North London. However, the attacker pointedly left Arteta out of his extensive list of acknowledgements, thanking almost everyone else associated with the club.

"I can only thank the staff and my teammates," Martinelli wrote. "Thank you to the chefs, kit staff, doctors, doormen, security staff, media team, cleaning staff, physios, and every single teammate who has been part of my story from 2019 until today. And to the fans, thank you for everything. Since my first day, you made me feel at home. Every time I stepped on the pitch, despite everything, I tried to give everything I had for this shirt. To Arsenal, thank you for believing in me and giving me the chance to show myself to the world."

He continued: "Most of all, I want to thank my family and my wife, who have been by my side throughout this entire journey, giving me all the emotional support I needed to overcome the challenges that only we truly know. It has been a long journey, too much history and now it has come to an end."

Concluding the emotional post, he added: "I'm writing this with tears in my eyes, so hard to put 7 years into words. From 35 to 11. Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner. Goodbye, and thank you again."



