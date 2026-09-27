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Mikel Arteta's former assistant Carlos Cuesta leaves Parma by mutual consent following major project disagreements
Mutual termination confirmed
Parma have officially announced the departure of Cuesta, making him the second Serie A manager to leave his post this season after Fabio Grosso was sacked by Fiorentina earlier in September.
The decision comes after a poor start to the current campaign, which saw the team collect just four points from their opening five league matches and suffer an early elimination from the Coppa Italia. The immediate separation was agreed upon following an emergency meeting, abruptly ending the tenure of the manager who spent five seasons at Arsenal.
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Disagreements over future project
Cuesta's rapid breakdown in relations with the Parma hierarchy reportedly stems from major differences in vision regarding the future project. Disputes over the recent transfer window strategy ultimately led to the mutual termination. The club released a statement addressing the departure, explaining the rationale behind the sudden decision.
"After a meeting in the last few hours, it was agreed that the conditions no longer existed between the parties to continue the professional relationship," the official communication read, confirming the immediate end of his tenure in Italy.
A historic managerial spell
Before arriving in Italy, Cuesta spent five seasons working closely under Arteta as an assistant manager at Arsenal from August 2020 until June 2025. He took charge of Parma shortly after and departs having managed 48 matches across all competitions. During his time at the helm, he recorded 15 victories, 13 draws, and 20 defeats. Cuesta made history last season when he guided the team to a 12th-place finish, establishing himself as the second-youngest manager in the history of the Italian top flight. His tenure concludes this season following a final victory over Genoa.
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What next for Cuesta?
Despite a challenging start to the current campaign, Cuesta remains a highly regarded young coach across Europe. He reportedly rejected several offers from foreign clubs during the summer to stay in Italy. Now a free agent, the former Arsenal assistant is open to starting a new chapter and exploring fresh managerial opportunities.
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