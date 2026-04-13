AFP
Mikel Arteta 'thinks he's going to get sacked' as body language expert gives insight into 'absolutely furious' Arsenal manager's behaviour
Fears over job security
Arsenal’s domestic campaign has reached a critical juncture following a run of three defeats in their last four matches, including a damaging 2-1 loss at home to Bournemouth. This slump marks a significant setback for a team that experienced only three losses in their first 49 matches across all competitions this season. Behavioural analyst Darren Stanton, also known as the ‘Human Lie Detector’, suggests that Arteta’s post-match conduct betrays a manager who believes he is now on thin ice despite previously holding a comfortable lead.
Arteta left angered at loss to Bournemouth
According to Stanton, the Arsenal manager displayed overt physiological signs of stress and suppressed fury during his media duties following the setback on the weekend. The analysis highlighted specific non-verbal cues, such as lip suppression, which indicate a significant internal struggle to remain professional while dealing with mounting frustration.
Analysing the Spaniard's press conference for OLBG, Stanton explained: “Mikel Arteta gave a fantastic interview from the perspective of a body language analyst. We saw him flash expressions of real anger. He was absolutely furious at this team for what happened against Bournemouth, but it’s not just this result. He is so angry for what has become of them in recent games, even before this latest setback. But Arteta was actually holding back. We can see lip suppression where he wants to say things that he knows he can’t so we see the effort around his lips to prevent himself for letting anything slip out.”
Signs of internal distress
The analysis further suggests that the pressure of the title race and the significant financial investment in the squad have left Arteta feeling particularly vulnerable. Stanton noted that the manager’s increased blink rate and expressions of contempt point toward a lack of confidence in his longevity at the Emirates Stadium.
Detailing the signals of anxiety regarding the manager's current standing, Stanton added: “We can see he knows this loss to Bournemouth is not going to put him in a good light as the manager. We see pierced lips, increased blink rate which has effectively doubled, and clear signs of stress and anxiety over his own situation. He is feeling the pressure.
"There are clear expressions of contempt too. He thinks he is going to get the sack at this rate given the position his Arsenal team had been in just a few weeks, the money that has been spent on players he wanted, and the signs of this are overt. It’s clear there is a big internal shift going on in Arteta’s emotions. It is as if, mentally, he is pacing from side to side, exercising all this anxiety, frustration and anger. Arteta is giving off all the signals of someone who doesn’t believe he’s going to be around for much longer.”
- AFP
Crucial title run-in
Arteta must arrest a slump of one win in four games to protect Arsenal's six-point lead over City, who crucially hold a game in hand. Following the pivotal showdown at the Etihad next Sunday, the Gunners face Newcastle United in late April before a busy May schedule against Fulham, West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace. Failure to rediscover the form that yielded 21 wins in the league could see the board's patience become broken beyond repair as the pressure of this intense title race reaches its peak.