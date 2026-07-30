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Mikel Arteta says this is 'the start and the standard' for Arsenal as coach looks to build on Premier League title success
Arteta sets ambitious new benchmark
Arteta has challenged his squad to elevate the club to a "different dimension" after securing their first Premier League title in 22 years. Rather than treating the landmark triumph as a final destination, the Spanish coach views it as the baseline for the future. Speaking on the club's official website, Arteta made it clear that past success will not breed complacency at North London. He insists that winning the top flight must mark the beginning of a sustained era of dominance.
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Success becomes the new baseline
Arteta laid down the gauntlet to his squad, demanding that every player embraces the pressure of being reigning champions. He urged his team to maintain the daily discipline required to stay at the summit of English football.
"This has to be the start and this has to be the standard." Arteta asserted. "Excellence has to be our standard and this has to drive us to attack the future. The way we behave daily with more and more determination and ambition because we’ve shown that we’ve got it."
Aiming for a 'different dimension'
The Gunners ended over two decades of hurt last term by lifting the Premier League trophy, proving they can compete at the highest level. Now, Arteta wants his side to cement their status alongside Europe's elite elite clubs year in, year out.
"Now we have to show that we belong to this level and we want to increase and take this football club to a different dimension," he added. "My ambition is that daily we nail the standards and the requirements on the day to be better the following day. That is the thing that we have to control. And maintaining that ambition, that discipline, that commitment and that positive energy through 11 months. That is the responsibility that we all have. If we all achieve that, we are going to be in a really strong position in May."
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Looking ahead to the new campaign
As Arsenal prepare to defend their Premier League crown, Arteta’s focus turns to translating this elite mindset onto the pitch. The Gunners boss will expect his players to demonstrate their heightened ambition from day one of the new season.
With their 22-year title drought finally broken, the expectations in North London have evolved dramatically. Arteta and his side now face the ultimate test of staying at the top and proving that excellence is indeed their new routine.
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