'We've got this now' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal 'let go of a burden' by shedding Premier League 'bottlers' label ahead of Champions League final showdown

Addressing recent criticism regarding a more defensive approach since defeating Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, Arteta defended his adaptability amidst a severe injury crisis.

Explaining his tactical flexibility, he said: “I respect all opinions, and then you have to decide what to do with them: give them importance, discard them, keep them as a memory, burn them, use them and they serve you well... There's room for everything.

"My job is that if something isn't enough for us to win, I can't be satisfied. My job is to find other ways to ultimately win, to innovate, to find different approaches than before. And that's what we've been doing all this time.

"With the injuries we've had, there's a time for everything. If I put those injuries into a machine and asked for the odds of winning the Premier League, they would have given me 2%. And I wasn't going to settle for that. We've had to find other ways, with our resources and qualities, to be just as competitive in the 60-odd matches we've played, with the demands placed upon us."