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Meaningless game? Michael Olise ‘in tears’ after costly misses for France in 10-goal third-place thriller with England - but Bayern Munich star takes World Cup record from Pele
A bittersweet night in Miami
The Bayern Munich star was in tears inside the locker room after failing to convert two gilt-edged chances in the second half, according to L'Equipe. France had fought back from a disastrous first half to trail 4-3, and Olise found himself at the heart of the resurgence. However, the London-born forward missed two clear-cut openings in the 75th and 81st minutes, firing wide twice when he seemed certain to score. These misses proved fatal to France’s comeback hopes, and the Bayern winger’s extraordinary form this summer was momentarily forgotten as he focused on the opportunities that went begging.
- AFP
Surpassing a football immortal
Despite his private grief, Olise secured his place in the history books during the frantic encounter. By providing two assists for Kylian Mbappe, he reached a total of seven for the tournament, officially surpassing the long-standing record held by Brazilian legend Pele. The three-time World Cup winner had previously set the benchmark with six assists during the 1970 edition in Mexico, but Olise has now moved clear at the top of the all-time single-tournament rankings.
The accomplishment highlights his rapid ascent since moving to the Bundesliga, where he registered 42 goals and 54 assists across two seasons. While he remains short of Lionel Messi’s all-time total World Cup record of 12 assists, his ability to create chances has been a constant throughout France's campaign, with the player clearly prioritised team success over individual accolades.
Deschamps offers support to his star
National team boss Didier Deschamps was seen embracing his distraught star on the field, later confirming that he held a private conversation to lift the winger's spirits. Deschamps, who has been a staunch defender of Olise throughout his integration into the senior setup, acknowledged the emotional toll the game took.
The manager’s support comes at a crucial time as Olise processes a tournament that was both a personal triumph and a collective disappointment. France had entered the competition as heavy favorites, and while a fourth-place finish is respectable, the manner of the 6-4 loss to their rivals left a bitter taste.
- Getty/GOAL
Transfer saga looms in the background
Despite the tears in Miami, Olise’s stock has never been higher, and his future in Bavaria is now the subject of intense scrutiny from Europe's elite. Reports suggest the winger is "particularly determined" to force a move to Real Madrid to join up with international team-mate Kylian Mbappe at the Spanish capital.
Florentino Perez reportedly views Olise as the final piece of the "Galactico" puzzle, a creator capable of providing the service that would allow Madrid’s star-studded frontline to flourish. European giants Paris Saint-Germain have already backed out of the race, unwilling to match the astronomical valuation, leaving Los Blancos in the driver’s seat.
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