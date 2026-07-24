VIDEO: Michael Olise shocks fans in New York as France and Bayern Munich star joins amateur game - in his socks!

Despite playing purely in socks, Olise still showcased flashes of his technical brilliance on the pitch, including his trademark move of cutting inside from the right flank onto his left foot. Following the conclusion of the match, the Frenchman posed for photographs with all participants, prompting GoodRec to share the moment on social media: "He beats us even in socks. Thank you for coming to a GoodRec game in New York City!"



