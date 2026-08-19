Emergency at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick faces four massive transfer headaches before deadline day

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United still need to address key positions in the team that require immediate strengthening, particularly in the full-back and midfield areas. Luke Shaw remains the sole senior left-back option, making targets like Club Brugge's Joaquin Seys an affordable and practical choice at around £30m. Meanwhile, Carrick has identified Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as a key midfield target, though the youngster is valued at around £85m.

Securing both Seys and Wharton before the window closes would go a long way towards putting United in a much stronger position for the campaign ahead. Bringing in these reinforcements is essential to handle a congested fixture list across all competitions.