Michael Carrick arranges secret friendly for struggling Man Utd against fellow INEOS-owned club in bid to save stumbling season

The scheduled friendly highlights a wider crisis across Ratcliffe's multi-club network, with nearly all INEOS-backed teams struggling for form. Alongside United and Lausanne, French side Nice are languishing in 14th place in Ligue 1, hovering just above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, United's women's team, managed by Eva Olid, have dropped to ninth in the Women's Super League after a sluggish start.

For Carrick's men, the current campaign equals their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, mirroring the early struggles under Ruben Amorim last term and Sir Alex Ferguson in 1992-93. The Red Devils have secured just one league victory so far and sit 12th in the table.

United's domestic woes were compounded by a disastrous League Cup exit against Brighton, where they surrendered a two-goal advantage at Old Trafford. They have also suffered a shock defeat to Hull City and a frustrating Manchester derby loss, where they failed to overcome a 10-man City side following a controversial goal.



