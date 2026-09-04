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'Like a new signing' - Michael Carrick insists Patrick Dorgu can solve Manchester United left-back shortage after transfer deadline day decision
A versatile solution for the Red Devils
Manchester United's decision not to recruit a new left-back during the summer window has raised eyebrows among the Old Trafford faithful, especially after the club considered a move for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall. With Hall remaining at St James' Park and United reportedly planning to revisit that interest next summer, the squad remains light in a crucial area.
The 21-year-old Denmark international, Dorgu, has seen his opportunities limited under Carrick due to a persistent hamstring injury, but his return to full fitness is being viewed as a significant boost. Having previously featured as a wing-back under former manager Ruben Amorim, Dorgu is now being tipped for a defensive role as United contend with Premier League and Champions League football, offering another alternative to the 31-year-old Shaw despite not yet playing there under Carrick. 'He can certainly play there,' Carrick said when asked if Dorgu can play left-back. 'He has done, without doubt. I'm not sitting here saying he can't do that. It's just the way we've been since I've been here.'
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Fresh life for the Denmark international
Having joined United from Lecce in February 2025, Dorgu has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His versatility is a key asset for United as they prepare to balance the rigours of the Premier League alongside a return to Champions League football, and despite largely being deployed as a winger during his limited minutes under the current regime, his international pedigree suggests he can adapt to multiple systems.
The United boss highlighted that Dorgu's impact extends beyond just a single position on the pitch, noting his offensive contributions while acknowledging his defensive utility. Carrick explained: 'He actually has been injured, unfortunately, for some time. So, for me, he's almost like a new player to have, and it's almost like a new signing in some ways because he's added so much to the group. He's played off the right for Denmark, scored a great goal in the summer playing off the right in a forward position. He can play left-back.'
Squad depth and transfer business
Beyond the defensive concerns, United were active in the market, splashing over £160 million on the likes of Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos to bolster the midfield. While some fans were disappointed that a specialist left-back didn't follow them through the door, Carrick maintains that the overall balance of the squad has improved significantly compared to last season.
Addressing the summer activity, the United head coach expressed his satisfaction with the recruitment drive despite the financial constraints the club had to navigate. 'I think I've said it, we went in wanting to come out stronger from the group that we had last season, and we've definitely added to that. The situation is what it is, in terms of finances and what we can work with and what we're trying to get the most of. Certainly, the players that we've brought into the group, I'm delighted with, absolutely delighted with. I think we've done some really good business there for the quality and the level of player that we've got. I'm really, really happy with that,' Carrick said.
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Zirkzee stays to fight for his place
One player who was the subject of intense deadline day speculation was Joshua Zirkzee. United reportedly blocked a late loan approach from Everton for the Netherlands international, primarily because the club felt it was too late to find a suitable replacement to support Benjamin Sesko.
The manager is confident that Zirkzee will embrace the challenge of earning his spot back in the starting XI. 'Josh is important,' Carrick noted. 'I think again, it's the team, the squad, the depth, the whole season. Josh is happy here, you know, and I've a really good relationship with Josh anyway. What he wants is to play more than he has done, and that's good, the competition and healthy competition for places. A lot of games coming up, even in the next couple of weeks, you know? Josh can do some really, really top things.'
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