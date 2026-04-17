Getty Images Sport
'Class act' Michael Carrick told to use Sir Alex Ferguson’s 'ruling through fear' tactics at Man Utd
Carrick urged to find his mean streak
Carrick has been told he must channel his inner Ferguson to get the best out of a United squad that lacks consistency. Despite a strong start to his interim tenure, a recent 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United has raised questions about the group's mentality.
Former United winger Sharpe believes that while Carrick's calm demeanour was initially a breath of fresh air after Ruben Amorim’s exit, the players now require a sterner approach. The Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table but have struggled in games where their focus has dipped.
- Getty Images Sport
Sharpe demands a 'kick up the backside'
The legendary standards of the Ferguson era were built on absolute authority, a trait Sharpe feels is missing from the current setup at Old Trafford. He suggested that even a "class act" like Carrick needs to be able to intimidate his players when performance levels drop.
"Michael Carrick and Sir Alex Ferguson are polar opposite personalities,” Sharpe told football betting site BetWright. "Carrick seems quite calm; the players have already spoken about his approach when he came in. Since joining the club, he’s put an arm around them and identified each of their strengths. He was a class act as a player and is a class act as a man and that will continue during his managerial career.
"Sir Alex Ferguson was completely different, he ruled through fear. He came in and scared everyone to death and had an aggressive team. The spine of his team was unmatched, but he was on top of everyone and that drew out the success from the team. You can’t argue with Sir Alex’s record as manager. Ideally, Carrick should take a bit of aggression from Sir Alex to give the players a kick up the backside on occasion - which is what they needed during and after the Leeds game."
Summer recruitment remains the priority
Beyond the management style, Sharpe stressed that United's recruitment department is under immense pressure to deliver in the upcoming window. He noted that the club's business has been "well documented" as poor in recent seasons and that three or four top-quality additions are required.
“Manchester United’s recruitment over the summer is paramount,” he added. "It hasn’t been great over the past few years - that’s been well documented. If they can get it right, they won’t be far off title-challengers next season."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial test at Stamford Bridge
Carrick faces an immediate test of his leadership this Saturday as United travel to London to face sixth-placed Chelsea. The game carries significant weight in the race for Champions League qualification, especially as a fifth spot for English clubs has now been confirmed.
United go into the clash without key defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez due to suspension, leaving Carrick with a depleted backline. Following the Leeds disappointment, the interim boss has insisted the result "won't dampen confidence," but he will be looking for a much more aggressive reaction from his players at Stamford Bridge.