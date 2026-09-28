AFP
Double Mexx! AZ kid lives childhood dream with ice-cool penalty and sliding Belgrade winner
Meerdink inspires Oranje to maiden win under Xavi
Netherlands forward Mexx Meerdink enjoyed a dream full international debut, scoring both goals in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. Handed a starting spot by head coach Xavi Hernández due to Brian Brobbey's injury, the AZ striker opened the scoring with a coolly dispatched first-half penalty.
After Luka Jović equalised for the hosts early in the second half, Meerdink converted Guus Til's pass with a sliding finish in the 78th minute.
The result earned the Netherlands their first victory of the campaign.
- ANP
Striker reflects on whirlwind week and penalty ice-coolness
Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Meerdink expressed pure delight regarding his rapid rise from substitute against Germany to match-winner in Belgrade. The young forward revealed he felt completely composed when stepping up to convert the penalty after Crysencio Summerville was fouled.
Meerdink emphasized that helping the team secure three points made the occasion extra special.
"It is a childhood dream," Meerdink stated. "Everything has happened so quickly this week. I felt a little pressure before the penalty, but to score twice and help the team win feels great."
Forward earns praise for total team work ethic
Beyond his two goals, Meerdink drew strong praise from manager Xavi for his relentless defensive work rate and pressing off the ball. Operating as the focal point in attack, the striker continually disrupted Serbia's build-up play while linking seamlessly with Joey Veerman and Til.
Xavi confirmed that Meerdink stands as the designated second penalty taker behind Cody Gakpo.
Meerdink expressed gratitude for the confidence shown in him by the coaching staff.
- ANP
Young forward targets starting spot against Greece
Meerdink and his team-mates turn their attention to Thursday's Nations League encounter against group leaders Greece in Thessaloniki. The forward aims to build on his momentum and retain his place in Xavi's starting lineup.
Serbia host the Netherlands in Eindhoven in the return fixture on Sunday.
Meerdink looks to continue his scoring form for Oranje.
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