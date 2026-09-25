'It will be more than one, won't it?' – Mexx Meerdink reveals father rivalry after dramatic Netherlands debut

AZ striker Mexx Meerdink made his long-awaited senior debut for the Netherlands in Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, the 23-year-old attacker opened up about being thrust into action after just 35 minutes when starting forward Brian Brobbey suffered a limp and departed with an injury.

The moment brought complete redemption for Meerdink, who had been forced to withdraw from his initial national team call-up a year prior due to an unfortunate injury.

He expressed immense gratitude at finally achieving his senior international dream.