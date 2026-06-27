From Tala Rangel’s rise to Santiago Gimenez’s slide: Mexico stock up, stock down ahead of the Round of 32

After completing the best group stage in their World Cup history with nine points from nine, El Tri now turn their attention to the Round of 32 on June 30.

Electrifying performances from Julián Quiñones in attack and Raúl "Tala" Rangel in goal have Mexico in an ideal position to build a run that could be remembered for years. The goals have arrived, the saves have followed, and belief around Javier "Vasco" Aguirre's team has only grown with each match.

After leading Mallorca to an unprecedented Copa del Rey final in 2024, where they lost to Athletic Bilbao, Aguirre once again received the call to return home and lead Mexico. As was the case during his first two stints, he was brought in to restore order within the Mexico camp.

Players had grown distant from El Tri, and the fan base had become disappointed with the direction of the program. Aguirre has built a career on stepping into difficult situations and finding solutions. His time in Spain with Espanyol, Osasuna, Leganés and Mallorca earned him a reputation as a manager capable of pulling teams out of danger.

With Mexico, he has done something just as valuable. He has reconnected players with the national team. The good vibes are back, and now Aguirre is chasing something that has felt almost untouchable for decades: leading El Tri back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

GOAL breaks down who boosted their stock under Aguirre and whose stock fell ahead of the Round of 32.