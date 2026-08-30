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'That mentality was what we really relied on' - Michael Carrick thrilled as Manchester United bounce back to thrash Ipswich Town
Bouncing back from defeat
Speaking after the impressive win over Ipswich, Carrick praised the way Manchester United recovered from their opening-weekend defeat at Hull. According to the Guardian, the head coach was delighted with the reaction shown by his players after falling behind to an early Leif Davis goal.
Fernandes led the comeback with a hat-trick, while a Jacob Greaves own goal and a late strike from Bryan Mbeumo completed the scoring for the hosts. Chuka Akpom grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, but it did not dampen the mood at Old Trafford. Carrick emphasised the importance of overcoming adversity early in the campaign.
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Relying on strong mentality
Carrick was particularly pleased with the psychological response of his squad. The former midfielder explained how dealing with difficult moments is crucial for any successful side. "We spoke before about trying to overcome last week, and then we took a mini setback if you like, going a goal behind," Carrick said.
"But showing stubbornness, belief, confidence, and togetherness the boys showed at that stage – in a small part, because we’re so early in the season – I think that was really pleasing for me. The way they bounced back, that’s probably the biggest thing to take. There’s a lot of highlights, but that mentality was what we really relied on today."
Immense Mainoo impact
While the collective mentality secured the points, Carrick also made sure to highlight the outstanding individual contribution of Kobbie Mainoo. Making his first start of the season after a managed return from World Cup duty, Mainoo controlled the tempo perfectly.
Carrick told MUTV: "To put in that performance today shows what Kobbie can do. We’re fortunate enough to have a really good midfield unit, and we can call upon different players at different times. I was really happy with the way he played today." Carrick added in his press conference: "I understand Bruno will get a lot of credit today, and he deserves that as well, but I thought Kobbie was immense in the middle of the pitch for us and underpinned the performance of the team."
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What next for United?
Manchester United will look to build on this statement performance as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures. With Marcus Rashford back in the starting lineup and Mainoo proving his fitness, Carrick has a wealth of attacking and midfield options at his disposal. United must now maintain this aggressive momentum, ensuring the squad replicates the same winning mentality moving forward.
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