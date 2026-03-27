Memphis Depay faces SIX-GAME ban as court files complaint after Corinthians star spotted using phone on the bench

Following the backlash, Memphis took to social media to clarify the situation to fans and authorities. The forward insisted that his use of the device was not a casual distraction but an urgent professional necessity regarding his physical condition and his commitment to the Dutch national team.

Writing on his official X account, the player explained: "Just to clarify, the moment I used the phone was purely to communicate with the medical team in the Netherlands at that instant. I went out to show support for my team, even though I could have stayed in the locker room because of the injury. I am also upset with the result. We keep working for better days."



