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Mattia Marchesetti’s record: scoring in all 10 divisions since joining Chievo in Serie A: “A dream come true – now I can stop playing and start coaching”

M. Marchesetti
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The only goal in the top-flight league, scored by Frey from a Zanchetta assist.

Mattia Marchesetti has equalled the record set by Denis Godeas, Antonio Martorella and Marcello Diomedi: the only players to have scored in all 10 tiers of Italian football, from Serie A down to Terza, via Serie B, C1 and C2 (now merged), D, Eccellenza, Promozione, Prima and Seconda Categoria.


The winger, born in 1983, scored from the penalty spot for Trescore Cremasco against Oratorio Sabbioni in Seconda Categoria.

  • Marchesetti himself recounts in an interview with *Corriere della Sera*: “The other three managed it when they were in their mid-40s; at 42, I’m the youngest. To myself, I actually said those words: ‘Now I’m going to chip it over him’.” The very same words spoken by Francesco Totti in Italy v Netherlands at Euro 2000. But he was a stratospheric champion; I’m not. So I dismissed the idea: no chip shot – if I miss, my teammates will tear me to pieces. A crisp shot into the bottom left corner."


    "A moment before I took the kick, with my family in the stands, my entire career flashed before my eyes – the sacrifices, the studying in the evenings after training. Yes, it was the last match; I’m retiring now. Perhaps I’ll be on the pitch one more time to say goodbye to the team. Then, that’s it."

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  • "I came through the ranks at Cremonese's youth academy, then played for Chievo, Sampdoria, Triestina and Vicenza: 25 appearances in Serie A, 100 in Serie B, and 120 in Serie C1. I stopped playing in big stadiums to play on the pitches of Pizzighettone, Olginatese and Rivoltana."


    "In total, I’ve scored over 100 goals. The only one in Serie A was in the Chievo v Parma match in 2005: Zanchetta played a through ball from the halfway line, I cut inside behind the defenders, the ball bounced in front of Frey, and I slotted it home with my right foot – a dream. The most important goal was the one in 2004 with Cremonese during the second leg of the final against Sudtirol, which secured promotion to Serie C1."


    "This past season, having taken part in the pre-season training camp this summer and training twice a week, I played 14 matches. When the referee blew for the penalty, my teammates, all much younger than me, said to me: ‘It’s your turn’, they knew how much it meant to me. Even the opponents at the Sabbioni stadium gave me a hug."


  • "My son Riccardo is 12 and plays as a midfielder in Cremonese’s youth team – it’s such a thrill to see him on the pitch. He’s never seen Italy at the World Cup; I hope this will be the year. We Marchesettis were born with a football in our hands: my father, Domenico – a retired factory worker – also played in Serie D, and hewas my first coach when I was in the Under-12s."


    "In the future, I see myself on the touchline: I enjoy coaching and teaching football, as I did until last year, especially with children. They’re like sponges, they soak everything up: I explain to them that they simply need to have fun; I never tell them off or even say they’ve made a mistake – if anything, I show them what to do to improve. Then, if I see them carry out a move exactly as I explained it, I’m delighted."


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