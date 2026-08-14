Getty
Matthias Jaissle promises 'intensity' remains Newcastle identity as he drops subtle transfer hint ahead of St James' Park debut
A new era on Tyneside
Jaissle has insisted that high-intensity football will remain Newcastle's core identity as he prepares to lead the club into a brand new era. The German coach is readying his squad for a final push ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign. Home supporters will witness Jaissle's tactical approach at St James' Park for the very first time on Saturday. The Magpies host Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly. While the new boss admits his squad is not completely up to full speed in terms of their pressing, he is determined to build a team that chases every single ball.
- Getty Images Sport
Building fitness and intensity
The Magpies have struggled to maintain their trademark intensity for entire matches during their recent pre-season clashes. Despite strong spells against Valencia and Everton, the squad's overall match sharpness remains a slight concern for the coaching staff.
"Obviously, you would love to play over 90 minutes with intensity - that belongs to Newcastle," Jaissle expalined, as quoted by ChronicleLive. "At this stage of the pre-season, it's not possible, I have only been here a few days, but there are two friendly games to go in which the players will get the right load (of work) in time for the Liverpool match."
Transfer window hurdles
While preparing his current players, Newcastle are actively working on a £30m deal to sign right-back Amar Dedic from Benfica. Jaissle openly admits he would ideally have a new defender and a midfielder through the door already.
"It would be the best scenario if they’re working straight away from the first day, but that is not common in football," he stated. "If you make signings, new signings at the end of the transfer window, then they usually need time (to adapt to the Premier League), so that’s all things we have to consider.
"We are all still positive though and we want to go in the right direction. I mentioned in the press conference (on Tuesday) that we have our goals. There will be many stones thrown in our path along the way, and we need to get rid of them."
- Getty Images Sport
Final pre-season preparations
Before facing Liverpool in their Premier League opener, the Magpies must finalise their preparations this weekend. They face a Leverkusen side that recently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
The 2024 German champions remain a formidable opponent and have welcomed back key international stars Facundo Medina and Jarrell Quansah to training in recent days.
Following Saturday's clash in front of the Gallowgate End, the Magpies conclude their summer programme against Strasbourg on Sunday afternoon. Jaissle will be hoping for positive performances as he looks to kick off his tenure with real momentum.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting