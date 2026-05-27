Mathys Tel's Tottenham move could come back to haunt Bayern chief as club consider sack despite success under Vincent Kompany

The honeymoon period of Bayern’s double-winning campaign under Kompany has been followed by new reports of significant unrest within the club's hierarchy. While the team has excelled on the pitch, the situation behind the scenes is described as volatile, with sporting director Eberl now finding his position under intense scrutiny from the supervisory board.

In an interview with Spiegel that sent shockwaves through the club just hours before the DFB-Pokal final, honorary president Uli Hoeness openly questioned whether Eberl’s contract would be extended beyond 2027. Hoeness confirmed that the board still harbours doubts about the former Borussia Monchengladbach executive, placing the chances of a renewal at just "60 to 40" per cent at this stage.