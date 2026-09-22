'Crazier than this one!' - Matheus Cunha hits back at Man Utd critics and dismisses Championship relegation ‘noise’

Manchester United have endured a frustrating opening to the current campaign, securing victory in just two of their first seven matches across all competitions. This sluggish form directly mirrors their struggles from last season.

The Red Devils currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and are winless in their last three outings. Their latest setback came on Sunday, playing out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage, where Cunha rescued a point with a crucial equaliser.

Despite the mounting pressure on Michael Carrick and his squad, the Brazilian forward remains confident. He was quick to highlight that United faced an even tougher environment last season before ultimately securing a third-place finish in the league.



