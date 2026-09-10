Massimiliano Allegri admits Napoli were powerless to stop 'strongest in Europe' Arsenal after Champions League defeat

Speaking after the final whistle, Allegri heaped praise on the visitors while refusing to criticise his own players. The Napoli boss felt his team delivered a commendable display against an opponent he considers to be operating at the very highest level.

"We played a good match against one of the strongest teams in Europe," Allegri stated. "The first half was very even, then they upped the tempo in the second. I think this evening we had a good performance against an extraordinary opponent."

The Italian tactician also pinpointed the exact moment his team came undone, highlighting Arsenal's sharp attacking interplay. "Unfortunately, we fell for a one-two that we didn’t follow through on," he added. "They’re very good at that."



