Mason Greenwood emerges as transfer target for two-time Champions League winners amid prolific season at Marseille

The Bianconeri are preparing for a significant squad overhaul and have placed the 24-year-old at the top of their wishlist. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve's hierarchy has been monitoring the forward's progress since 2024 and is now convinced he is the right man to lead their attacking line.

The Turin club is seeking a fresh spark to re-establish themselves as perennial Serie A title contenders. Greenwood is viewed as a marquee addition who could thrive in the tactical environment of Italian football as Juventus look toward the 2026-27 campaign.