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'Silence that crowd!' – Martin O'Neill and Scott Brown reveal plan to conquer hostile Ibrox atmosphere
Celtic seek to maintain perfect domestic start
Celtic enter Sunday's Old Firm quarter-final at Ibrox boasting a flawless domestic campaign under Martin O'Neill. The Hoops have won all six Scottish Premiership matches so far, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.
However, their domestic dominance comes on the heels of a nightmare European collapse, where a 5-1 second-leg defeat to LASK dumped them out of Champions League qualifying.
With the ship steadied domestically, Celtic now aim to extend their recent League Cup domination over their city rivals.
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O'Neill and Brown plot to turn crowd anxious
With no visiting supporters permitted following an SPFL ruling, Celtic face a wall of 50,000 hostile home fans. Speaking ahead of the tie, former skipper Scott Brown stressed that scoring early is crucial to turning the Ibrox crowd against their own team.
O'Neill echoed those sentiments, admitting that striking first could alter the entire dynamic of the derby.
"I suppose if you get in front in the game, that makes them anxious," O'Neill noted. "The crowd will be right behind their team, which you would expect. We just do our best. We're up against a crowd that can make a difference."
Strong cup record boosts visiting confidence
Celtic hold a formidable recent record in this fixture, having won the past six League Cup meetings between the clubs since 2011. Additionally, the Hoops have not lost at the quarter-final stage of this competition since 2009.
O'Neill also brings a solid personal record to Govan, having won six of his 11 previous visits to Ibrox as Celtic manager.
The squad responded well in midweek, grinding out a narrow win at St Johnstone despite heavy rotations to the starting lineup.
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Hoops target seventh straight League Cup derby win
A victory on Sunday would propel Celtic into the semi-finals while dealing a heavy blow to their title rivals' momentum. O'Neill's side intend to control possession early to frustrate the home crowd and dictate play.
The Hoops remain focused on delivering a disciplined tactical performance amidst intense noise.
With a place at Hampden on the line, Celtic look to continue their decade-long dominance in League Cup encounters against Rangers.
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